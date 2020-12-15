Stylus for the Samsung Galaxy S21, goodbye Galaxy Note?

Big news has arrived today from the Korean firm. We are at an important moment for the firm, since it is at the beginning of the year when they show their new terminal. Today on the company’s blog they have given new details that will arrive in the nearest future. One of them is that an event is coming up for next January and the other is the compatibility of the Galaxy S21 with a Stylus.

The next Galaxy S will be compatible with a Stylus

Samsung phones are among the most anticipated throughout the year. Especially the Galaxy S family is the one that has the most followers and the one that will receive the most changes for next year. One of these changes has to do with the arrival of the Stylus support for the Galaxy S21 family. This has been confirmed today in a small entry on the company’s blog in which the direction it will take soon was explained.

We have already told you the first one that is the support of the stylus. This implies that it will be possible to use one of the accessories used to write on the terminal screen as if you were doing it on paper. This has been present in many models of smartphones, but it is true that you can purchase it separately in case the freehand writing input seems much more comfortable.

More information at the January event

The other good news that has been given apart from the compatibility of the Galaxy S21 with a stylus is the event that will arrive in January. The exact date is not yet known, but it is most likely that it will be at that moment when we know more details about the new Galaxy S family. This would even be the presentation event to see its new line of terminals. This is a lot to suppose, since the company usually prepares the ground with an event prior to the presentation of a new terminal at the beginning of the year.

Goodbye to the Galaxy Note?

The bad part of all this is that one thing is becoming clearer: goodbye to the Galaxy Note family. For years it has been characterized by providing a spacious and larger screen than the S series. But now it loses the other most important feature it had, which was the use of a stylus.



