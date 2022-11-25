“Stupid idea!” — When a Shocked Jason Bateman Talked About His Podcast, Calling Himself, Will Arnett and Sean Hayes “Three Idiots”

Jason Bateman is a man with a long career. The actor has been in the industry since childhood. Not only is he a terrific actor with many prestigious awards lined up under his name, Bateman also has a very likeable personality. The actor became friends with leading actors, such as F.R.I.E.N.D.S actress Jennifer Aniston herself. And in 2021, the actor, along with two of his best friends in Hollywood, decided to use the years of their good friendship in Hollywood for our entertainment.

Jason Bateman, along with Will Arnett and Sean Hayes, launched the Smartless podcast, in which actors invite the best Hollywood stars and tell stories from their lives that they have never heard of. And although the podcast, for obvious reasons, instantly became a hit, Bateman admitted in his interview that he considers it a “stupid idea!”

What does Jason Bateman think of the Smartless podcast?

A podcast called “Smartless” does not have a proper format. Each week, only one of the actors acts as a presenter. The fun doesn’t end there, because the other two have no idea who their guest will be. The podcast has some hilarious episodes with David Letterman, President Joe Biden, Kumail Nanjiani and many others. However, when they first started, Jason Bateman said he thought it was a “stupid idea!” Speaking to Jimmy Kimmel, the actor said: “The whole podcast is crazy. I do not know what we are doing.”

One of the many reasons the podcast has become a hit is that all three have been friends for a long time. Will Arnett and Jason Bateman also starred in the movie “Slow Development”.

The authentic podcast format showcases a fun and hilarious connection between the three actors. But Jason Bateman can’t seem to wrap his head around the fact that people only pay to watch “three idiots” talk.

The podcast is also a way for fans of “Arrested Development” to catch their favorite stars on the same screen again. In addition to the podcast, the three actors toured all over America, and tickets for all their shows, unsurprisingly, were sold out. You can check out their podcasts on Apple Podcasts.

