Stunning S Pen claim for Galaxy S21 Ultra

The famous sensor Ice Universe is known for its accurate analysis and insights on Samsung products. Ice Universe is currently making remarkable posts about the Galaxy S21 Ultra. The most recent of these shares raises a remarkable claim.

Rumors that Samsung might offer the S Pen in the S21 Ultra have been around for a while now. It is said that Samsung will put forward the foldable Z Fold series by ending the Galaxy Note series. However, it is stated that the foldable screen phones are planned to be durable enough to support the S Pen.

In his post on the Ice Universe Twitter account, he claims that the S21 Ultra will definitely offer S Pen support.

The similarities between Galaxy S and Note series have increased in recent years. The very convergence of the main features of the S20 Ultra and Note 20 Ultra sparked rumors that Samsung might abandon one of these two series.

There are other claims about the Galaxy S21 Ultra, which is expected to be introduced in January. The smartphone is expected to feature a 120Hz LTPO AMOLED panel with 1440p resolution. It is said that Samsung’s new 108-megapixel HM3 sensor with 12 percent higher light sensitivity will take over the main camera role in the S21 Ultra.



