Stumptown: ABC cancels series starring Cobie Smulders

The series Stumptown, drama starring Cobie Smulders (How I Met Your Mother), had been renewed for a second season, but ABC went back and confirmed the series’ cancellation. Due to the moment of pandemic and social isolation that the world faces, the recordings were compromised and the decision was not to proceed with the production.

However, there is still hope! The rights to Stumptown can still be acquired by other companies, both broadcasters and streaming platforms, as has already happened with other series, such as Lucifer and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Thus, the drama could receive a second chance.

More information on Stumptown

The series is based on a comic book of the same name and follows the life of Dex Pairos, played by Cobie Smulders, who leaves the army and becomes a kind of private detective. The character must deal with the traumas of her past in the army while taking care of her younger brother.

As you can see, Stumptown is a drama series that revolves around the family, as well as the difficulty in dealing with the pains of the past that reappear sporadically.

The first season of the series premiered in September 2019 and has 18 episodes. It is not yet known what the future is for Dex and the other characters.



