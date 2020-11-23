Study shows that connected cars reduce road accidents

A study by the University of Melbourne, Australia, in partnership with the iMOVE Cooperative Research Center, reinforces that a traffic system with cars connected together and exchanging information at all times can considerably reduce the number of accidents.

Overall, research indicates that crashes between vehicles drop 78% with the implementation of an intelligent and cooperative transport system (C-ITS), making the road safer even for older cars and without these technologies .

Students assessed accident data in the region from 2006 to 2019, in addition to simulations of Australia’s Integrated Multimodal Ecosystem and results of the still early use of modern car-to-car platforms. One of the objectives of the project is to reinforce the country’s need to accelerate the popularization of the smart car trade, something that is still considered distant in the short term by the authorities. That is, even if the study is encouraging, it will hardly be the real scenario anytime soon.

Modern cars beat less

According to the report, warnings of dangerous curves and that the speed is higher than indicated would be the most efficient resources in reducing accidents, especially on roads in rural areas. This applies not only to cars, but also to motorcycles.

Other scenarios evaluated include assistance in changing lanes, alerts of blind spots or overtaking and a mechanism that prevents collisions – something possible with components that include sensors, antennas, 3D mapping, GPS or the use of LiDAR, technologies absent in many vehicles currently in use in the region.

In addition to the safety issue, an integration in vehicle connectivity also leads to an improvement of up to 10% in speed and 11% in traffic flow in cities. The complete study can be found in English on the Intelligent Transport Systems Australia website.



