Study Shows Big Screen Tablets Are Driving Sales

Tablets with larger screens are the best sellers and seek to close 2020 with 161 million devices placed

Tablet vendors have focused their new designs on the 10 to 13-inch segment, while the size of laptops has been reduced to 13 inches across the board.

These changes are due to consumers shifting to larger screens, and as a result, global tablet sales are expected to increase one percent annually, bringing the numbers to 160.8 million devices in 2020, according to a new report.

As a result of Covid-19 countermeasures, consumers have been buying more tablets than in the last six years and the majority of tablets, in this case 56% shipped in 2020, are predicted to be 10 inches or more for the first time. in the history.

According to data obtained by the market research firm Strategy Analytics, consumers are switching to larger screens, with most now exceeding 10 inches, something that has never been seen before.

Tablets with large screens, the trend

The increasing use of tablets for productivity and education has also led to increased sales of detachable 2-in-1 devices, such as the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, Microsoft Surface Pro 7 and all current Apple iPad models. , with the exception of the iPad mini, models that allow adding a keyboard, according to the report.

Even low-cost entertainment slate tablets have captured some of the boom in demand for tablets, and interestingly the demand for small tablets is declining as large smartphones / phablets continue to put pressure on demand for small tablets, explained the director of Connected Computing, Eric Smith.

Laptop vendors compete just as strongly for entertainment needs, including gaming or upgrading of both displays and improved audio, plus they have an edge in the productivity category that has been accumulating over the last few years. two years during the commercial PC upgrade.



