Study reveals toothpastes could neutralize COVID-19

Study suggests that COVID-19 could be fought with toothpastes and mouthwashes.

COVID-19 could be neutralized with mouthwashes and toothpastes, this has been revealed by a study by Colgate and it was published by the Dental Tribune magazine.

Do mouthwashes and toothpastes fight COVID-19?

According to the study, the toothpastes that are effective against COVID-19 are those that have stannous or zinc fluoride in their components, since they achieved that after two minutes of coming into contact with it, it was neutralized by 99.9 percent, although It was not all, as the ketipyridinium chloride (CPC) rinses did the same after 30 seconds.

In this regard, Maria Ryan from the Colgate company, indicated that they believe that oral care has a role to play in:

“… fight against the global pandemic, along with other preventive measures.”

On the other hand, the director of the Center for the response to COVID-19, David Alland, explained that saliva can have amounts of virus that can be compared with those found in the throat and nose, hence it is possible that the new coronavirus that originates in the mouth, may contribute to its transmission:

“… especially in people with asymptomatic COVID-19, who are not coughing.”

Derived from this, is that the expert suggested that if the virus is reduced in the mouth this could favor its transmission:

“… for as long as oral care products are active.”

In La Verdad Noticias, we can only recommend that you do not forget to apply health measures to prevent COVID-19, since this set of actions are those that can really protect you from contagion, especially at this time of year where meetings and parties take center stage, take care of your health and that of everyone! Wash your hands frequently, wear a mask and respect the healthy distance.



