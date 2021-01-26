Study reveals method to reverse brain aging

Is reversing brain aging possible? A group of researchers at Stanford University in the United States may have figured out how to accomplish this task and restore mental acuity. The novelty was described in a study published last Wednesday (20), in Nature.

In research led by neurology professor Katrin Andreasson, scientists found a method that can reverse mental aging in elderly mice, assuming that inflammation is responsible for the process that makes cells age. Human cells were also used in the laboratory tests.

As the Californian institution explains, biologists theorize that reducing such inflammation would delay the entire aging process, also delaying the appearance of age-related diseases, such as Alzheimer’s, some types of cancer and heart problems, for example. Even body weakness and cognitive decline could be delayed.

The key to this would be to block the process that causes certain immune cells to accelerate inflammation in the body. And that was what the Stanford researchers were able to do, a discovery that can lead to the recovery of mental skills in the elderly, with the use of medicines, if confirmed.

Myeloid cells

According to the study, a type of immune cell called myeloid, found in the brain, peripheral tissues of the body and circulatory system, is related to aging. In addition to fighting invaders in the body and cleaning up dead cells and other debris, it supplies nutrients to other cells and monitors pathogens.

But over time, myeloids start to accelerate and go beyond their normal protective functions, causing inflammation and collateral tissue damage. Knowing this, the researchers blocked the interaction between a specific hormone (PGE2) and an abundant receptor in them (EP2), preventing the onset of inflammatory activities.