Studio Quality Sound Feature Netflix’s Android Version

Netflix has released a new update for Android users. The update released brought an audio encoder named “xHE-AAC” to the application. This encoder provides users with studio quality sound while increasing the sound level. Also, voices in different categories are easier to understand thanks to this encoder.

The volume will also increase with the new feature of Netflix

The new feature Netflix offers to Android users also improves the sound level visibly. In this way, users will be able to understand speech sounds much better, especially in noisy environments. Netflix states that the new audio format will make the user experience much better.

In order to use Netflix’s new feature, your smartphone’s operating system must be at least Android 9 Pie. If your phone meets this requirement, you can check whether Netflix is ​​updated on the Google Play Store.