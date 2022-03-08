Studio Display is Apple’s new 5K monitor that costs $3500

Apple on Tuesday announced the Studio Display, a 27-inch monitor with a 5K Retina display and 600 nits of brightness. It is already available for pre-sale in Brazil from $ 3500 thousand.

The Studio Display also has a resolution of 5120 x 2880 pixels at 218 dpi, wide color tone (P3), True Tone technology, 12 MP ultra-wide camera with Center Stage.

The “chunky” monitor comes with a Thunderbolt 3 (USB-C) port and 3 USB-C ports. In addition, the screen offers a tilt angle of 30 degrees. In addition to the Mac Studio, which is a computer that Apple also unveiled today, the display is also compatible with other desktops and notebooks like the MacBook Pro, MacBook Air, Mac Pro and Mac mini.

In terms of audio, it has a high-fidelity 6-speaker system and power-canceling woofers, wide stereo sound, supports Spatial Audio when playing music or video with Dolby Atmos, has a set of 3 high-quality microphones. features, high signal-to-noise ratio and directional spatial filtering, and it’s even “Hey Siri” compatible.

The display design is quite simple and minimalist, with the product having a height of 47.8 cm, width of 62.3 cm, depth of 16.8 cm and weight of 6.3 kg.

In the United States, it will start at US$1,600 and will be released on March 18. Meanwhile, in Brazil it will cost from $3500 for the version with conventional glass and from $4150 with nano-texture glass.