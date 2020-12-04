Studio confirms that Dead Island 2 is still in development

Through a response to Twitter users, developer Deep Silver ended up confirming that Dead Island 2 hasn’t had its production abandoned and is still in development.

After the studio posted the announcement that Saints Row: Gat Out Of Hell will be free for Xbox Live Gold subscribers in December, one fan questioned, as if he doesn’t want anything, if there was any information about Dead Island 2. Then another user followed up on the thread, saying “give up man. It won’t happen. Just move on to Dying Light.”

Moments later, Deep Silver decided to intervene in the conversation and posted a message that certainly pleased most of the audience. “We wouldn’t be so sure about that!” Said the studio, about the idea of ​​Dead Island 2 being canceled. “We are not yet ready to talk about the next Dead Island, but when we do, you will see it here!”

Since it was announced, Dead Island 2 has had only a single official teaser, featuring a CGI with no further details on gameplay or news. After that, the title lived through troubled years, passing into the hands of another developer and suffering paralyzes while the “spiritual sequence” Dying Light won over the public.



