For students, taking care of your teeth and getting affordable dental care isn’t always easy. When you’re a student, you don’t always have the time and money to take good care of your teeth.

The first step in good dental hygiene is brushing your teeth. This is the most effective preventive action. And nothing can replace it! While some chewing gum plays a positive role against cavities, they are in no way a substitute for the toothbrush.

For effective brushing, it’s very simple. You need a soft bristle brush and a suitable toothpaste. Regarding the time and number of brushings, the rules have changed. According to the French Oral Health Union, two two-minute brushings per day are sufficient. One in the morning and one in the evening!

Next, pay attention to your diet. Not always easy when you’re a student! But it’s the overly sugary foods and drinks that attack your teeth and make them brittle. Having fun is good. In moderation, it’s better!

Finally, there is the visit to the dentist. And that the students tend to forget. It is advisable to visit a dentist at least once a year for a check-up.

Above all, do not wait until you are in pain to consult. Better a little scaling than the extraction of a canine!

And if your dentist is not reachable or you don’t have one, don’t panic! There is a national telephone number for emergency dental care, 09 705 00 205.

However, dental care is also a major expense for students. How can I not spend too much?

Students: our tips for easy and inexpensive dental care!

STUDENTS: DENTAL CARE WITHOUT THE HAPPENING!

First of all, the consultation with the dentist is covered by Health Insurance. Good news ! Dental care, such as scaling or treating cavities, is reimbursed at 70%. You therefore have 30% to pay out of pocket.

To supplement these reimbursements and benefit from 100% health coverage, you can subscribe to complementary student health. Not to be confused with the old student social security (LMDE, SMEREP, etc.) which no longer exists! It is simply a mutual fund for students that covers expenses not covered by the Social Security.

In some cases, you can also join your parents’ mutual health insurance as a beneficiary. Smart!

If you have financial difficulties, there is also assistance to enable you to subscribe to complementary health insurance. For example, the Complémentaire santé solidaire (C2S) offers 100% coverage of Social Security rates. It also includes dental care packages so you don’t have to pay the costs up front. And it’s free!

In addition, the health centers in the Universities (SUMPSS) are responsible for monitoring students from a medical point of view. They thus offer prevention sessions and free screening. In some cases, you will be able to benefit from an appointment with a dentist without paying anything!

There are also centers for dentists throughout France. For example, in Paris, you can find dentist in Paris 4 who offers accessible care thanks to reasonable prices.

Finally, note that with the M’T Dents operation, Health Insurance offers an appointment and dental treatment every 3 years to students up to the age of 24. Isn’t that nice?

There you have all the tips to enjoy life to the fullest!