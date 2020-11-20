Students find teacher dead in classroom at Texas school

A teacher from the Klein Independent School District died suddenly Thursday inside a classroom, authorities said.

Erick Matthew Smith was a teacher at Wunderlich Intermediate High School. In a statement addressed to the students’ families, it was reported that Smith was found passed out by several students on campus.

The cause of death has not been released. A team of counselors is on site to offer support to students and teachers who need it.

The death of this beloved and respected educator in our community is something that makes us very sad. For now we will respect the privacy of his family and we will be informing how we can help them during this very painful moment, ”the statement reported.



