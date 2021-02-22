Student tips and advice: 3 ways to learn English in 2021!

You want to improve your English skills and you don’t know how? Discover the 3 best methods to learn English in 2021!

Do you want to learn English to prepare for a trip abroad, to chat with English speakers or to watch movies or series in their original version? And no matter your starting level, you can do it!

STUDENT TIPS AND TIPS: 3 WAYS TO LEARN ENGLISH IN 2021!

Are you a student looking for a job? Or do you want to prepare for a stay abroad? You want to watch series or movies in their original version, but you don’t understand a thing. Don’t worry, there are ways to optimally learn English in 2021! And not methods like in college, where your teacher kept telling you “in English please!” ”

The methods you will see below will help you speak English well, without the hassle. You will also have to be diligent and not be discouraged at the first problem. And also tell yourself that mastering English can open up more jobs for you and also allow you to fully enjoy all your trips abroad. It is therefore increasingly important for all students.

METHOD 1 FOR LEARNING ENGLISH IN 2021

To speak English well, you have to get used to hearing it. The first piece of advice we will give you is to watch series and also movies in their original version. And for the subtitles, not in French, otherwise, you will only focus on them to understand everything. You have to put the subtitles in English. This will allow you to read and listen to another language.

You will be able to develop your vocabulary. And also have fun using phrases from cult movies or series, in English.

All video streaming platforms offer the choice of VO and also VO subtitles. They have hundreds of content. And if you don’t have a subscription, you can also go and watch YouTube videos in English. It also works. Take advantage of this exceptional current period to learn and improve in English.

STUDENT TIPS AND TIPS: METHOD 2

Do you often go on social networks and in particular on Tiktok? You could see that the challenges were very successful. What if you too challenge yourself to learn to speak another language?

The first will be to learn a new word in English every day. Take a random page of your dictionary and choose a word. To speak English well, you will also need vocabulary. And the more vocabulary you have, the more comfortable you will be. Challenge yourself to do this challenge for three months. This summer, you will see that you will have improved your English.

Second challenge: have fun translating sentences from your everyday life. And also try to hold them back. For example, practice ordering food at a restaurant in English. Or have fun translating the menu your parents prepared. Also try to translate everyday sentences, they will always be very useful to you.

This will allow you, on your next trip abroad, to be able to speak English. This will make you less stressed about talking in a language other than your own.

LAST METHOD FOR LEARNING ENGLISH IN 2021 WHEN YOU ARE A STUDENT OR A HIGH SCHOOL

Last tip for learning English in 2021: rely on mobile apps or online sites. Do you spend time on your smartphone? Take this time to learn to speak English. There are many applications; we advise you to choose an entertaining and fun one.

The purpose of these methods is to learn English while having fun. Do not stress yourself and also do not get discouraged, even if it is sometimes complicated. Hang in there and after a few weeks you will already start to see progress.

And in a while, when the borders are open, go on an adventure. Go immerse yourself in an English speaking country, discuss, mix!