Student tip: Get ready to fly in a hot air balloon!

Are you looking for an original idea to enjoy the great outdoors and on a student budget, what if you made your first hot air balloon flight?

Do you want to experience a unique hot air balloon adventure? Before you start, here are a few things to know to make the most of the moment. This is our good student plan right now!

YOU CAN FLY IN A MONTGOLFIÈRE AT DAWN AND DUSK

Many believe that a hot air balloon must fly when the Sun is at its zenith to provide superb shots of the landscape. Yet it is not.

Dawn and dusk are the best times to enjoy unique, beautiful and singular landscapes. The evaporating fog, the orange glow of the setting sun … It would be a shame not to do without. In fact, takeoffs often take place an hour before sunrise, or an hour before sunset.

It is certain that these times will offer you amazing views.

PROTECT YOUR PHOTO EQUIPMENT DURING THE FLIGHT

You can of course take your photo equipment with you. It will allow you to capture unprecedented images of your hot air balloon flight with Sport Découverte. It is even recommended!

However, you will have to think about protecting your device. The service provider is not responsible for any breakage, especially when the hot air balloon lands, which can be sporty.

Remember to insure your property if you are afraid of breaking it, or to offer it protection suitable for extreme sports.

The photos you can take from the hot air balloon basket will be superb.

HOW TO DRESS FOR A MONTGOLFIÈRE TOUR?

It is normal to expect to have to endure the cold when you gain height. However, for your hot air balloon ride, you can opt for an outfit that you wear for a walk.

Of course, opt for a simple outfit, with a light jacket or sweater for cool moments on the ground. In the air, you won’t be colder than on the ground! The hot air balloon moves with the wind, so you don’t feel any drafts.

Flat shoes and boots will be perfect for morning flights. Be comfortable with this one-of-a-kind activity. Be aware, however, that hot air ballooning is not possible for pregnant women.

This is our great student plan for the day, now you know how to make the most of it!