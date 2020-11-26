Student housing: 3 tips to lower your electricity bill

You are a student and you want to save on your electricity bill during confinement, discover our 3 tips of the day!

STUDENT HOUSING: 3 TIPS TO REDUCE YOUR ELECTRICITY BILL

Many high school and college students are going through a very difficult time. The confinement ended many student jobs. To get by, you also have to save money on a lot of things. To help you save money

1 COMPARE THE ENERGY OFFERS FOR YOUR STUDIO STUDIO!

The first thing to do is to choose the right energy supply. Whether your apartment uses gas, electricity, or both, there are cheaper deals for students. To find the best deal, you can go to Google and also visit all of the providers’ sites. Or compare them by going, for example, to the MeilleureEnergie site.

Some offers may see their price vary by up to 30% for the same need. So why pay more when you can also save money.

2 YOUR STUDENT APARTMENT IS NOT A SAUNA, MAKE SURE YOUR ENERGY CONSUMPTION IS CONTROLLED!

You are cautious and you always leave the heating at 24 degrees in your student apartment. This is a bit too much, a temperature of 21 degrees in the living room and 19 to 20 degrees in the bedroom is sufficient. And if you’re cold, get yourself a good plaid and thick socks. This will save you a great deal of money again.

3 BUY PRODUCTS THAT DO NOT CONSUME AND UNPLUG YOUR CHARGERS!

You probably have a fridge, kettle, or other electrical appliance in your student apartment. When you buy one, also remember to look at its energy consumption. Sometimes you have to pay more for a device to use less. But it will also save you money on your electric bill.

Last little tip, unplug your computer and laptop chargers. It will also save you a lot of money.



