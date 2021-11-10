‘Student Friendly’ Laptop from Microsoft: Surface Laptop SE Introduced

Surface: Today, Microsoft introduced the student-specific Surface laptop, along with the student-specific version of Windows 11 SE. A medium or low level computer for games and similar activities seems more than enough for education. Microsoft has announced its new student- and educator-friendly laptop, putting a stop to the Chromebook’s proliferation in schools. Chromebook has recently become one of the most used devices for educational purposes, especially in schools in the USA. The new Surface Laptop SE looks like it has the potential to change that.

Announcing the Surface Laptop SE, Microsoft will work with a new version of Windows 11. The price of the device, which will be sold especially to schools and students, will be $ 249.

Convenient for school, student-friendly

The hardware and software features of Microsoft’s new laptop are completely designed for education. The device, which has the same keyboard and touch mouse as the Surface Laptop Go, will provide 1366 x 768 resolution with its 11.6-inch screen. Surface SE, which will run with Intel Celeron N4020 or N4120 processor, will be available with 4/8 GB RAM and 64/128 GB internal memory options.

The laptop, which will carry a USB-A, a USB-C, a 3.5mm jack input and a standard charging port, will have a 1 MP and 720P front camera, which we can say will work in online education. Microsoft also introduced Windows 11 SE, developed for use in education, today. Surface Laptop SE will come with this practical operating system, which is very convenient to use in the field of education. The computer, which will take its place on the shelves with a price tag of $ 249, will be the cheapest product of the Surface series so far.