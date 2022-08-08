Student football analyst named the most anticipated game of this year

The college football season is approaching, and with it some of the best games of the year.

Texas A&M and Alabama must face each other, as well as Notre Dame-Ohio State, Oklahoma-Texas, Georgia-Florida, Clemson-Notre Dame and many others.

Brad Crawford of 247Sports named the game he was most looking forward to, and unsurprisingly, it’s a game between Ohio State and Michigan.

“No match will be more important on November 26 at the national level if you believe in these two programs as contenders for the preseason title,” Crawford wrote. “Last season, Michigan used its dizzying victory over Ohio State to get a ticket to the Big Ten game. The Buckeyes are once again hovering in the top five throughout the season, this game will not only determine the division, but will certainly have implications for the playoffs.”

This year’s game will be held in Columbus after Michigan’s win in Ann Arbor last year. The Wolverines have not won the Horseshoe since 2000, so this November they face a difficult task.

It will be a match that will produce a lot of fireworks, especially if there is so much at stake.