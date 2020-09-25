Student arrested for entering his friend’s room naked

A student at Barry University in Miami (Florida) will face several charges after being accused of entering the bedroom of a classmate at night.

The police explained that the events occurred last weekend, when many of the young people returned to campus after the summer. In the evening, some of them went to dinner and drinks at a nearby restaurant where they watched the Miami Heat game.

Later, the student, identified as 24-year-old Georg Simon Simon, and another student, identified as a witness, allegedly went to their bedrooms.

But just before 4:30 a.m. on Sunday, the victim, according to her account, woke up to find the lights on in her room. When she got up, she saw that Simon was sitting on a chair in a shirt and sport pants around his ankles.

The victim claimed that the student was not wearing underwear and that his penis was exposed. He also said that he was masturbating and urinated in a water bottle and on the floor.

The victim told police that her door was closed but not locked, and that she had not invited the young man to her room. In addition, she said that she asked her to leave on several occasions and, seeing that she was not paying attention, she decided to go to a friend’s bedroom.

The police report indicates that, after what happened, Simon sent him a message on Facebook to apologize. “I really don’t know what to tell you. I am so sorry for everything. Please let me know if I can do something and please don’t tell too many people, ”he wrote.



