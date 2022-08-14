“Strong feeling” Bronnie James will play college basketball: Fan reaction

Bronnie James will soon be playing his senior year of high school basketball. The real mystery begins soon after; will he go the college route or abroad?

According to the report, there is a “strong feeling” that Bronnie James will actually play college basketball.

There are reportedly five major college programs pursuing talented prospects: Michigan, Ohio State, Oregon, UCLA, and USC.

“Some major programs are interested in Bronnie James,” the NBA wrote on ESPN.

Bronnie James would have been a college basketball star if he had gone down this path. It looks like he’s moving in that direction.

Which school should he play basketball at in 2023?