Strong, daring, bloodthirsty and unscrupulous

When we hear the word organized crime and we think of the perpetrators, men almost always come to mind, however, woman are not out of participating in crime and drug trafficking.

And in fact the numbers of women active in organized crime is increasing. The latest figures indicate that in 2018 there were 43 women imprisoned for committing this crime (throughout the country), and by 2019, the number had risen to 178.

Their personalities are different, among them there are those who regret having joined the ranks of organized crime but there are also those who feel proud of having done their criminal acts.

One of them is Rosalina, alias “La Amapola”. She is linked to multiple homicides and uprisings. She was the first head of the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel, in the Valles de Jalisco region. They arrested her in 2012 and was sentenced to 15 years in prison for possession of weapons and drugs.

“As the strongest and most daring man, in a woman. Bloodthirsty, unscrupulous, I do my job and I do it well. If you put your children and your family as a priority, it’s not difficult, ”the 50-year-old woman told Noticieros Televisa.

The case of Yisel Jazmín N, “La China” is similar. She has been identified as the alleged head of the Jalisco Cartel in Xalapa, Veracruz. They have arrested her at least three times, the last of which occurred in September of this year. In the same locality, Guadalupe N, “La Butcher”, known for mutilating her victims, was apprehended.

Others like Claudia and Angélica were dedicated to drug trafficking. They were detained at the Tijuana airport and sentenced to 10 years in prison.

“Yes, it is like a normal job, it was done to me, but at the moment I was already detained, yes, now, look at the consequences,” said Claudia, who transported heroin.

According to the Mexican authorities, some participate voluntarily but there are others who do so obligatorily.

“Young women who are used by some criminal gangs, there are very few who arrive as leaders. Many have participated in very strong acts of kidnapping, of depriving another person of life, “said Melina Ríos, director of Cereso for women in Ciudad Juárez.



