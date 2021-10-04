‘strong’ Claim For The Introduction Date Of The Huawei Mate 50 Series!

The launch date of the Huawei Mate 50 series has emerged. We will not see the new smartphone in 2021.

While Huawei usually introduces its ‘P’ series smartphones in March, this year it broke the tradition and coincided with the summer season. Introduced in July, the HarmonyOS-supported P50 series is on sale in China. Huawei is expected to showcase the P50 models for the global market at the event to be held in Vienna, the capital of Austria, on October 21.

The Chinese technology giant is known for introducing the Mate series in September or October. The new report shared by a powerful source revealed that the company will change this with the Mate 50.

Marked March 2022 for Huawei Mate 50 series

In September, David Naranjo, senior manager of Display Supply Chain Consultants (DSCC), shared the list of smartphones expected to be released in the future. In this list, David Naranjo pointed to the 4th quarter of 2021 for the Mate P50 Pro model.

Expectations for the introduction of the smartphone in this time period, which included October, November and December, naturally increased.



Photo: Huawei Mate 40

However, another leak that emerged recently suggested that the Mate 50 series will not be released in 2021. Now a report confirming it came from MyDrivers from China. According to the alleged information from a powerful source, the Huawei Mate 50 series will go official in the first quarter of next year, estimated in March 2022.

As always, the Mate 50, which is expected to be introduced in China first, will then come to the global market. Most likely, the Chinese launch of the series will take place in March 2022. But when it will go global remains unclear for now.

Expected features of Mate 50

According to the information revealed, the Huawei Mate 50 series will be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 898 chipset. However, Huawei will not be able to benefit from the 5G support of the Snapdragon 898. Instead, it will use the 4G version of the processor. The Mate 50 will also come with the LTPO display technology we saw in the iPhone 13 series and will have an adaptive refresh rate of 120Hz.

Among the leaked information, there are rumors that the Huawei Mate 50 will support satellite connectivity. If it does, this technology will allow users to communicate with each other without the need for mobile data. Huawei will implement the said support in cooperation with the Chinese origin satellite navigation system BeiDou.