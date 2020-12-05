Striking report: Is there racism in Tesla?

Tesla, one of the largest electric car manufacturers in the world, shared information on the ethnic origin of its personnel in a report prepared for its employees. Although there was no evidence, the claim of racism came to the fore. Because, according to the report, only 4 percent of Tesla’s management team consists of blacks. In addition, the report published shows that the rate of white and male employees is high.

Report for Tesla employees

In the study, which is described as a diversity and participation report, the ethnic origin of the personnel and their rates are found. According to this; 60 percent of workers in factories in California, Nevada, and New York are Black, Asian, Native American or Pacific islands. However, 79 percent of the community that makes up the workforce is male.

In the report, it is seen that the rate of male staff in leadership positions is 83 percent. The rate of white personnel in the leadership staff is 59 percent. There are other striking data in the rest of the report.

Accordingly, 10 percent of the workforce consists of black personnel. Although it was noted that there was an 11 percent increase compared to 2019, there was a 60 percent increase in the ratio of 4 percent black in the administration. There are discussions about the low percentage of black people in this group at the “director” level. It is stated that the Asian workforce is 21 percent. It is reported that 25 percent of the personnel in the management team are Asian. This rate, which increased by 15 percent compared to last year, constitutes 20 percent of new recruitments.

It is reported that the total workforce is at the level of 22 percent for Tesla employees of Spanish and Latin origin. It is stated that the rate of employees at director level is 4 percent. This group, which experienced a 14 percent increase, made up 27 percent of new hires.

Tesla’s female employees remained at 21 percent. The number of female employees, which increased by 5 percent compared to last year, is 17 percent in directors and managerial staff. There is also a 79 percent rate for male employees. This shows that the number of male employees constitutes the majority.

The company’s other employees include Native American, Hawaii, Alaska and other Pacific region natives. These active groups own 7 percent in the overall workforce and 1 percent in management. Finally, it was stated that for veterans, the company has a 4 percent rate among US employees.



