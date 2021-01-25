Striking claim for Huawei Mate and P series

Less than a year ago, Huawei became the world’s largest smartphone maker. However, the Chinese technology giant, which has been troubled by the sanctions it has faced, recently had to divest the Honor brand to survive. Huawei is now evaluating this for its flagship Mate and P series, according to Reuters.

It is said that Mate and P series can also be sold to a consortium supported by the local government of Shanghai city. It was stated that the negotiations have been continuing for a few months, and a final decision has not been made yet. On the one hand, Huawei seems to hope to replace foreign suppliers with local suppliers and continue production.

Huawei made a statement after the Reuters news. The full text of Huawei’s statement is as follows:

HUAWEI, P and MATE series smartphone brands are not available for sale

In the news published by Reuters on January 25, it was stated that Huawei is in negotiations with Chinese government-backed investment funds for the sale of P and Mate series smartphone brands.

The said news about the POSSIBLE SALES of smartphone brands in the flagship category belonging to Huawei are unfounded. The company has no such plans.

Huawei will continue to produce and sell smartphones in the same way and continue to offer high-end products to consumers all over the world.

The Mate and P series form the main body of Huawei’s smartphone portfolio. These series brought the company $ 39.7 billion in the period between 2019 and the third quarters of 2020. Almost 40 percent of Huawei’s total sales in the third quarter of 2020 were the Mate and P series.

Currently, problems in component supply seem to be a major problem for Huawei. As of mid-September, the company was prevented from working with TSMC, the main processor manufacturer. According to the information given by the sources; Huawei does not believe the Biden administration will change existing sanctions. Therefore, the fate of Huawei’s Mate and P series is also getting uncertain.

Honor, which has been disposed of by Huawei, can now easily supply processors from MediaTek, Intel, Qualcomm and AMD. At the heart of the Honor Mate V40 5G, which the company introduced last week, is the MediaTek Dimensity 1000+ processor.