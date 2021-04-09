Streets of Rage 4 will receive DLC Mr. X Nightmare soon

Streets of Rage 4: Expanding the amount of content present in Streets of Rage 4, it was announced that the game will receive, on a date to be announced later, a new content package entitled Mr. X Nightmare.

According to information released, this package features three new characters (one of the names already revealed is that of Estel Aguirre, one of the heads of the main campaign), a new survival mode, more customization options, extra weapons and many other elements.

Check out a trailer showing this content below:

Update free

Finally, it was also said that, to celebrate the mark of 2.5 million units sold, the title will receive a free update bringing the difficulty New Mania +, a training mode and different colors for the characters of the game.

Streets of Rage 4 is available in versions for PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and Switch.