Streets of Rage 4 Uncovers Max Thunder On Video: He is One of The New DLC Characters

Streets of Rage 4: Mr. X Nightmare is the title of the downloadable content, which will add more fighters and other news.The beat ’em up classic is back with a brand new installment. From the hand of DotEmu, Lizards Cube and Guard Crush Games, Streets of Rage 4 debuted through the front door. However, and as announced, the intention is to continue nurturing the game with new content, something that has crystallized with its first DLC, which will arrive sometime in 2021. As part of this content (Mr. X Nightmare), Players will have the opportunity to handle Max Thunder, a classic character who debuted in the second installment. On these lines you can see this new addition.

Max has traditionally been the strongest character, but at the same time the slowest. In his presentation trailer for Streets of Rage 4, Max Thunder seems to be following the same vein. He is still a strong fighter who is not characterized precisely by the speed of his movements, but by the strength of his fists when they reach the opponent. He is also capable of catching the enemy in a key and then throwing him back and reaching other ruffians. Naturally, the word ‘thunder’ that appears in his name is not decorative, as lightning strikes sometimes come out of him.

Estel Aguirre, also controllable

This is the second character of the DLC that is confirmed, since when they announced Mr. X Nightmare, they also revealed that the police Estel Aguirre would be part of the DLC. Although he was already present in the game, players will now have the ability to step into his shoes and attack with his intense punches and spinning kicks.

Streets of Rage 4 was released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Nintendo Switch. All versions will have downloadable content when it goes on sale this year 2021. As DotEmu announced, the game has already been downloaded by more than 2.5 million users.