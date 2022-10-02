“Street Man Fighter” is the most popular non—drama TV show + its stars took 7th place in the top ten

“Street Man Fighter” from Mnet absolutely dominated this week’s ranking of the most popular non-dramatic TV shows and shows!

For the fifth week in a row, the popular dance show for survival remains No. 1 in the charts. 1st place in the weekly list of non-dramatic TV shows of Good Data Corporation, which caused the greatest resonance. Every week, the company determines ratings by analyzing data from news articles, blog posts, online communities, videos and social media posts about non-dramatic TV shows that are currently being broadcast or will be broadcast in the near future.

Not only did “Street Fighter” continue to top the list of the noisiest dramas, its stars also claimed a whopping seven of the top 10 spots on the list of the noisiest drama actors.

The dance team Prime Kingz rose to the first place. 1 this week, while its leader TRIX also made the list separately at number 1. 7. Two Brothers Bank rose to number 2, followed by Judge BoA at number 2. 3, Just Twitch at number 4, YGX at number 9, and We Dem Boyz at number 9. 10.

The 10 best non-dramatic TV shows that caused the greatest resonance in the fourth week of September are as follows:

Mnet “Street Fighter”

ENA PLAY/SBS Plus “I’m Solo”

JTBC “Victory or Nothing” (“The Strongest Baseball”)

MBC “Home Alone” (“I Live Alone”)

SBS “Shooting Stars” (“Kick the Goal”)

JTBC “Hidden Singer 7”

SBS “Running Man”

KBS1 “National Vocal Competition”

MBK “Manager”

MBC “How do you play?”

Meanwhile, the top 10 non-dramatic TV appearances that caused the most resonance this week are as follows:

Prime Kings (“Street Fighter”)

Bank Two Brothers (“Street Fighter”)

BoA (“Street Fighter”)

Just a Jerk (“Street Fighter”)

Chun Chong Myung (“Home Alone”)

Kim Tae Hyun (“Exclusive World”)

TRIX (“Street Fighter”)

Lee Chang Won (“Fun Restaurant”)

YGX (“Street Fighter”)

We Dem Boyz (“Street Fighter”)