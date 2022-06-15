Street Fighter: Why it’s been impossible to play for Faye Long since Street Fighter 4

The Street Fighter franchise is one of the oldest video game franchises of all time, the first release of which dates back to 1987. In the following decades, Street Fighter became one of the most iconic fighting games of all time. some of the most iconic video game characters of all time. Ryu, Chun-Li, Gail, Ken and many others are names known to everyone, with a legacy that goes back more than 30 years and extends to the video game landscape, often intersecting with franchises such as Super Smash Bros. and even Fortnite.

At the moment, there are a total of 114 characters in the Street Fighter franchise over its three-decade history. 80 of these characters are taken from the main series of games, and the remaining 34 are from various spin—offs of the franchise. With over 100 characters, it’s not surprising that some slip away and don’t appear in every entry, but for fan-favorite characters like Fei Long, there may be a more common reason why they haven’t appeared in the Franchise for some time.

The legal issues behind Fei Long

First appearing in Super Street Fighter 2, Fei Long is a shameless tribute to martial arts legend Bruce Lee. While Fei Long’s appearance is very similar to that of a Hollywood icon, their fighting styles are also pretty much the same. To top it all off, Fei Lung is also a movie star who is participating in competitive fights for the first time to promote her new martial arts film. Although Fei Long has not appeared in every Street Fighter article since his introduction in 1993, he has appeared quite consistently over the years in both the main series articles and the Street Fighter Alpha spin-offs.

However , Fei Long ‘s last in – game appearance in the franchise was in 2008 ‘s Street Fighter 4 . Although Fei Long did appear in Street Fighter 5, he was only a minor character in the story of Rashid’s character. Fans of the franchise thought that Capcom suddenly hesitated to include Fei Long in the modern Street Fighter game.

During a Q&A last month, Street Fighter 5 composer Daniel Lindholm was asked about the lack of representation of Fey Long in the franchise in recent years, and in response Lindholm suggested that Fey Long is not going to return to the franchise for some time, as Bruce Lee’s estate may sue.

In recent years, Bruce Lee’s estate has been notoriously wary of using the likeness of an actor in movies or video games. The most infamous recent example of this was the portrayal of Bruce Lee in Quentin Tarantino’s Once Upon a Time in Hollywood, which, according to the estate, took Lee’s character too far in a comedic direction. After this dispute, Bruce Lee’s estate announced that it would grant the rights to the actor only to those who create a product that will present him in an “honorable” light.

This theory is also related to the change in Fei Long’s appearance over the years. Although he clearly resembled the late martial arts icon before, Capcom has redesigned Fei Long in the last few entries, perhaps to distance the character from his inspiration, perhaps to avoid a lawsuit from Bruce Lee’s estate.

Although it doesn’t seem too far-fetched, all of this seems to be untrue. In the past, the official Twitter account of Bruce Lee’s estate published a statement saying that it has no legal problems with the Street Fighter franchise and the use of Fei Long in it, and according to a recent statement by Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama, there are no legal problems. legal issues between the long-running Capcom franchise and Bruce Lee’s estate. However, this does not mean that Fei Long will appear in Street Fighter 6, as Nakayama also said that he could not disclose whether he would come to the game or not.

Street Fighter 6 will be released in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.