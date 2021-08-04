Street Fighter V | Oro and Akira Kazama and they already have a date

Street Fighter V: Capcom confirms all the details about the latest season, Season V, with a new original character coming to the series for the first time. Capcom has shown what Season V of Street Fighter V: Champion Edition will be like, whose launch is scheduled for this next August 16. The final season of the game will feature characters like Oro and Akira Kazama, both scheduled for that same date; Likewise, the Japanese firm has shown a new original character for the veteran fighting license, Luke, who will arrive in the game this November.

The so-called Summer Update 2021 of Street Fighter V makes it clear from the beginning that we are nearing the end of the coverage that has been offered to the game over all these years; which has resulted in more than 5.5 million copies sold; one of the most successful episodes in the history of the saga.

New characters and new Online Tournament mode

Takayuki Nakayama and Shuhei Matsumoto, director and producer, respectively, have confirmed that the return of Oro (of Street Fighter III) will occur this August 16 with a combat style very similar to what we remember from yesteryear. He will have his own V-System, mechanics that have been inherited from his original appearance and some new aspects that will give his moveset a fresher and more current touch.