Street Fighter V Features Luke In New Gameplay Trailer

Street Fighter V: Luke arrived at Street Fighter V this Monday (29), and to celebrate the occasion, Capcom has released another trailer that gives an idea of the character’s playing style in the latest title of his fighting series.

The recording you can see in this news brings the new fighter showing several of his moves, including here moves like V-Reversal, V-Shift, V-Skill and V-Trigger Skills. It is also possible to notice that the character has normal punches that launch him a little forward, allowing him to approach opponents a little faster.

Check out the video in question below:

Remember that with the purchase of Luke’s DLC, the player also receives additional costumes for the character, in addition to a specific Fighter Profile Theme and a special title.