Street Fighter V Announces Its Definitive Patch With New Balances, Filters, Remixes And More

Street Fighter V: Capcom presents all the news of the definitive update of the fifth installment of Street Fighter with new colors of costumes, filters and much more. After the announcement of Street Fighter 6, Capcom does not neglect its current installment, Street Fighter V, which continues to receive news and updates despite the years that have passed since its controversial original release. Along the way, two new versions have arrived that fixed and added content, although now the final update has arrived with new features such as new character balances, graphic modes, remixes, unpublished colors for costumes and more. This has been shared by Capcom through a trailer that you can see on these lines and that offers a look at everything new that will arrive for free on March 29, 2022 on both PC and PlayStation.

Street Fighter V continues to improve and expand

Thus, one of the main novelties comes from the hand of a new balance of characters, with the consequent modifications in blows and techniques and the damage they cause, in addition to promoting new combos thanks to the possibilities that these changes provide. But there is much more.

And it is that two new graphic modes will also be added with the filters called Cel Shading and Pixel. And the names leave no room for doubt, since the first will add a layer of the popular visual style that simulates hand-drawn drawings with tweaks to the color, lighting and edges of the characters, while the second bets on a pixelated filter which aims to emulate the classic installments of the saga.

Of course, both modes are only available for offline modes. In addition, new color variations are added for the tracksuit that came with the Champion Edition, up to a total of 8 variations. Finally, several remixes are added in musical themes of the last five fighters who reached the title.

Everything indicates that this will be the last major update for Street Fighter V, although it would not be strange if new touches arrived until the launch of the long-awaited sixth installment.