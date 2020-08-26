Street Fighter V and PUBG, September PS Plus games

To play online on PlayStation 4 you need to pay. This service arrives through the PS Plus subscription, which besides allowing this access, also offers discounts on PlayStation Network games and monthly distributes at least two free titles.

In August we are seeing the huge success of Fall Guys, which has already become the most downloaded game in PlayStation Plus history. If you have not yet redeemed, there is still time. But get ready for the September news!

From the 1st of next month, subscribers will be entitled to redeem Street Fighter V and the PUBG battle royale free of charge. Both need no introduction, right?

In any case, we’re talking about one of the most famous fighting game franchises in history. The game has been reinventing itself since the arcade era, and the new 2016 game is still updated in 2020 with news and new characters. In PUBG we have a battle royale in the style of Fortnite and many others, but with a less comical and more mature footprint.

If you are interested in any of these new features, be sure to redeem them while they are available. After securing your copy, it will be yours as long as your PS Plus access is active. It will not be possible to access the games if the subscription is canceled.

PS Plus currently costs R $ 24.90 monthly, or R $ 149.90 annually. In this last package it is possible to save 50% in relation to the regular price of monthly payments.

Remember, at the end of last month, Sony still offered a private treat to a portion of subscribers: a R $ 40 voucher for purchases on PlayStation Network.



