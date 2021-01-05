Street Fighter learns to play Shin Akuma in Alpha 2: SNES

While trying to improve the quality of Street Fighter Alpha 2, a programmer named Gizaha discovered – 25 years after the game’s release – that there is a cheat code to unlock Shin Akuma as a playable character in the Super Nintendo version.

The code requires the player to complete Street Fighter Alpha 2 Arcade mode with a new maximum score. After completing Arcade, enter the initials “KAJ” as the score name and return to the main screen. Here, you will need a second control to press the L, X, Y and Start buttons, while on the first control you will go to versus mode. When you click on the mode, just press the Start button and any of the players will be able to play with Shin Akuma.

Gizaha believes that Shin Akuma was available in this way only for use in internal testing at the time of development. The programmer further claims that the method was discovered while he was trying to reverse engineer the game.

The Street Fighter Alpha series is included in the Street Fighter 30th Anniversary collection for Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC. The mallet is only possible in the Super Nintendo version.