Street Fighter: Bodybuilder Impresses in Chun-Li Cosplay

Street Fighter: Chun-Li is certainly one of the most recognizable characters in the gaming world, and turns and moves is highlighted on the net with some cosplays. The most recent is courtesy of Yuan Herong, a Chinese bodybuilder and doctor who decided to show her what her version of the fighter would be.

The cosplayer in question is 32 years old and considers herself a lover of Chinese kung fu, making her practically a perfect description of the first female fighter to show up in Street Fighter.

So, what did she think of the result? Do you believe she could be the most real representation of the Street Fighter fighter? Leave your opinion in the space below for comments.