Street Fighter 6 Shows Off Real-Time Commentary Feature in New Trailer

Capcom is currently paying a lot of attention to Street Fighter 6, praising it as one of the company’s biggest releases in 2023. This sixth part of the main line should be a huge step forward compared to the previous game with several new features and characters. This includes the implementation of the Street Fighter 6 World Tour single player campaign, as well as the addition of frequently requested features such as network code rollback and cross-play. Another important feature that will be introduced for the first time in the franchise is the use of real—time comments.

The live commentary track for Street Fighter 6 was announced on the same day it was fully unveiled during Sony’s June State of Play presentation. Capcom is working with famous faces from the fighting game community to incorporate their voices directly into the game. When the match starts and continues throughout the match, the commentators will talk about what is happening on the screen, as if it were a tournament match. This will not only create the impression of a promotional match, but also provide explanations of the game mechanics for new players. More of this feature has been showcased in the new trailer, and some more recognizable FGC members have also been announced as commentators.

The new trailer shows that both Steve Scott, better known as “Delicious Steve”, and James Chen will be in the game as commentators. The two are well-known members of the tournament scene who usually team up during competitive Street Fighter tournaments such as EVO. This trailer shows how the comment will react to certain techniques on the screen, for example, a Trick player can apply his Flash Kick at the most appropriate moment, demonstrating it as an “anti-aircraft” maneuver.

After this trailer aired, Jason Chen and Delicious Steve tweeted about their honor to be a part of Street Fighter 6. As the two became iconic on the competitive scene, many fans expressed their excitement about their inclusion in the game.

Capcom has already announced that two other well-known commentators, Jeremy “Vicious” Lopez and Aru, will be featured in Street Fighter 6 as commentators. This feature will also support subtitles in 13 different languages for accessibility, as well as multiple language tracks. For players who are more casual and less inclined to listen to comments, practical Street Fighter 6 previews have confirmed that these turn-based actions can be turned on and off.

Street Fighter 6 will be released in 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.