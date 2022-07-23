Street Fighter 6 shows alternative costumes for the roster

Street Fighter 6 is one of Capcom’s most anticipated releases in 2023. This is the sixth numbered main game in the long-running franchise, in which many things are improved compared to the previous game. Early previews of Street Fighter 6 impressed many fans and critics, along with the announcement of much-in-demand features such as network code rollback and cross-play between consoles and PCs. It will also feature reworked returning characters from the series, as well as a set of new characters to play for.

Some of these returning characters for Street Fighter 6 include the main characters of the series, such as Ryu, Chun-Li and Gail. Luke, who was introduced in the latest DLC season for Street Fighter 5, will star in the game’s World Tour mode along with a new character known as Jamie, who dances a drunken break dance. All the regulars have a new design that reflects how much time has passed since the last game, for example, Ryu has grown a beard and received a new gi, and Chun-Li has a new set of threads. Capcom has introduced several alternative costumes for each of the characters presented.

Capcom has unveiled costumes for veterans who will return in Street Fighter 6 for the first time, giving these characters their iconic classic looks from the series. The classic qipao Chun-Li is an alternative costume that includes her pointed bracelets, as opposed to her more elegant and golden stripes in 6. Ryu goes clean-shaven, dressed in her white iconic martial arts kimono. Gayle’s uniform from Street Fighter 2 will also be an alternate costume, where he also shaved off his stubble.

Luke and Jamie will also get a set of alternative costumes, and Luke will get a brand new outfit. Luke puts on a new brown camouflage jacket along with ripped jeans and a backpack with straps. He also adds blue strands to his hair and a pair of shoes on his feet. Jamie also gets a new stylish outfit, giving him a puffy yellow jacket, red shoes and a pair of black sweatpants complementing his breakdancing fighting style.

As all these characters take on a new classic or new look, there will probably be more costumes in the future. Some of the returning characters on the leaked Street Fighter 6 list are likely to receive the same treatment and will receive costumes based on their classic looks. These costumes should be good for players who want to play a certain character, but they don’t like his alterations, or offer an alternative option for new characters.

Street Fighter 6 will be released in 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.