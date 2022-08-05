Street Fighter 6 Reveals Gayle’s Musical Theme

As it became clear from the early announcements related to Street Fighter 6, Capcom is developing a game with an unexpected new creative direction. Visual effects are immediately recognized as dramatically changed, not only stylistically, but also due to the fact that familiar Street Fighter characters have also undergone significant changes. Despite the fact that the visual effects of Street Fighter 6 have changed a lot compared to past games, the sound is even more different. This idea is shown in the latest performance of Street Fighter 6, which introduces a new musical theme of Gayle.

Just by seeing the words “Gayle’s Theme”, you should evoke this song from Street Fighter fans. This is one of the most iconic music tracks of the Street Fighter franchise. For more than a decade, he has been virally associated with the meme “The Gayle theme fits everything,” not to mention the fact that he is associated with patriotic American memes and fights in general. So Street Fighter fans listening to this song will immediately know that Gayle’s music for Street Fighter 6 is absolutely not like the original.

The new Gayle theme called “Pointed Sonic” is similar to most of the previously released Street Fighter 6 music. It’s an electronica that mixes various samples to create a funky, upbeat track that is questionably related to the character it’s supposed to represent. While Ryu’s Street Fighter 6 theme song has also been met with some confusion, Gayle’s change of theme could lead to more contentious territory given how dramatic this departure is.

Guile’s versions of the theme song for Street Fighter 4 and Street Fighter 5 took liberties with the song before, but kept most of the music basically the same. In particular, this basic Guile melody appears in both. Street Fighter 6 is by far the biggest departure from Guile’s traditional theme since he debuted in Street Fighter 2.

In fairness, it should be noted that the Gayle from Street Fighter 6 is not necessarily the same Gayle from Street Fighter 2. Although his set of movements may be similar, he abandoned camouflage pants and T—shirts in favor of a blue jumpsuit and a gray hoodie. He still has his iconic haircut, but now it’s paired with a goatee. Capcom even teased that after defeating Shadaloo and taking revenge, Charlie Gail settled down and became a family man.

Capcom has clearly decided that it won’t be limited to past Street Fighter designs, even in areas that are incredibly popular. This is a bold decision to single out Street Fighter 6 among its predecessors. Whether this marks Street Fighter 6 as the beginning of a new era of Street Fighter or a departure that has gone too far will only be decided when it comes out next year.

Street Fighter 6 will be released in 2023 on PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.