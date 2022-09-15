Street Fighter 6: New details revealed, including character customization and 4 returning fighters

Capcom has revealed a lot of new details about Street Fighter 6, including character customization and the return of Ken, Blanca, Dhalsim and E. Honda.

As it turned out during the publisher’s presentation at the Tokyo Game Show, Capcom wasted no time in quickly reviewing the gameplay of all four new (returning) fighters.

Customization of the characters was also demonstrated, and players had access to many different options for changing their appearance — from the bulge of the cheeks to the length of the jaw, the color of the eyelashes and much more — as well as to update their attire by visiting stories about clothes in the game.

Street Fighter 6 Character Customization — Tokyo Game Show 2022

This customizable avatar will become the main character of the player who travels the world fighting with martial artists to become stronger and stronger. It seems that there is even some player choice here, as you can choose which fighters you will learn from, be it Blanca, Ryu or someone else, and acquire skills specific to them.

Several modes have been confirmed for Street Fighter 6 as well, including a brand new one called Extreme Battle. This seems to add even more customization options, as players can choose whatever rules, tricks, and combat requirements they like to create a unique combat experience tailored to them.

The returning characters will join the seven characters previously confirmed by Capcom, although given that Street Fighter 6 won’t be released until next year, there’s plenty of time for more and more fighters to join the roster.

Classic Street Fighter characters Ryu and Chun-Lee were among the first characters to be confirmed to participate, and newcomer Luke seems to be the main character as well, as he was part of the game’s announcement back in February.

Jamie and Gail were announced for Street Fighter shortly after, and at EVO 2022, Capcom announced the return of Yuri and the first appearance of Kimberly, who has a set of moves focused on fast jabs and air strikes.

Development..

