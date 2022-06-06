Street Fighter 6 Explains Ryu’s New Look

Street Fighter 6 is one of the most anticipated fighting games in recent times. With each Street Fighter entry, Capcom changes the design of certain characters to match the themes and setting of the fighting game. On Twitter, Street Fighter 6 director Takayuki Nakayama talks about the evolving design of one of the most iconic characters in the franchise.

The release of State of Play on June 2 gave an idea of the features of Street Fighter 6, an early review of the composition of fighters and gameplay. Street Fighter 6 brings returning veterans like Ryu and Chun-Li into battle with new abilities in their movement sets. Newcomers such as Luke and Jamie were introduced, who offer new styles of play to fight the returning fighters. Shortly after the release of the trailer, Street Fighter 6 concept art leaked to social networks, revealing the starting line-up of the game. Capcom has acknowledged the leak and will continue to talk about some of the characters featured in the trailer.

Nakayama commented on Ryu’s new design for Street Fighter 6, which is similar to Ryu’s bearded alternative costume in Street Fighter 5. The game director confirms that the action of Street Fighter 6 takes place after the events of Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike. Although some time has passed since Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike, Ryu feels that “he is not there yet.” He wears a kasaya, a Buddhist robe reminiscent of his martial arts master Goken. Goken is the older brother of Akuma, the antagonist of the Street Fighter series and the master of Satsui no Hado.

Ryu believes he still has a lot of life lessons to learn, and his Buddhist monk-inspired design in Street Fighter 6 conveys that idea. As part of the Street Fighter timeline, Street Fighter 6 is the latest entry with new features to explore. For over 20 years, Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike has been considered the end point of the current Street Fighter canon. Ryu will rise up and face the challenges of a new threat in Street Fighter 6.

Ryu’s bearded design has already fallen in love with many fans of fighting games on social networks. In addition, many praise Capcom for finally continuing the story after the end of Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike.

His new design leads to confusion as to who gave Ryu the mantle and where he has been since the end of Street Fighter 3: 3rd Strike. However, answers to fans’ questions about Ryu are likely to appear in Street Fighter 6 next year.

Street Fighter 6 will be released in 2023 for PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.