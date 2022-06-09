Street Fighter 6 Confirms the return of Gail and His Epic Hairstyle

The development of Street Fighter 6 was no secret. A Capcom leak in 2020 confirmed that the game will be released, as well as when it will be released. All Street Fighter fans could do was wait and hope for the best. Now Street Fighter 6 has been introduced and the excitement has reached its peak. Capcom just has to keep disclosing information during the launch of Street Fighter 6 in 2023. Continuing down this path, Capcom has officially confirmed that iconic fighter Guile is confirmed for the list.

Gail made his debut during the opening trailer of Jeff Cayley’s Summer Game Festival. The trailer lasted about 90 seconds and showed everything that Gayle’s fans would like to see. This includes Gail’s big flat haircut, his high kick, Sonic Boom, Sonic Hurricane Critical, and even the return of his classic airfield scene from Street Fighter 2. For Gail’s fans over the years, this is the character fans have come to expect.

As exciting as it is to see Gail in action, his discovery won’t necessarily be a big surprise. During the Street Fighter 6 show, several teasers were hidden to reveal future characters. Gail was in one of those teasers fighting Cammy, who hasn’t revealed yet. Of course, there was also an almost complete leak of the list for Street Fighter 6. Maybe it wasn’t a surprise, but it was exciting nonetheless.

Expect to hear more about Street Fighter 6 and Guile in the coming weeks and months.

Street Fighter 6 will be released in 2023 for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.