Street Fighter 6 can be played on EVO

Capcom’s introduction of Street Fighter 6 took fans by surprise last month, as the trailer showed off a completely different take on the long-running fighting game franchise. The newest Street Fighter will include a redesigned look for the main products of the series, such as Ryu and Chun-Li, as well as a new open-world World Tour story mode, which is said to draw inspiration from Shenmue. The game is reportedly due out next year, and many fans have been looking forward to their first chance to play the new Street Fighter.

Capcom also announced several technical changes that will appear in Street Fighter 6 since its debut on June’s State of Play. Capcom confirmed shortly after the June announcement that the online Street Fighter 6 game will include a network rollback code, a popular feature for fighting games, as well as crossplay between platforms. Street Fighter 6 will also offer an updated control scheme, allowing players to choose between the classic Street Fighter gameplay and a more streamlined combo system. Now Capcom has officially announced that Street Fighter 6 can be played as part of the upcoming EVO Championship series.

A demo of Street Fighter 6 will be presented at the stands of Capcom and Sony at EVO 2022. Interested fans will be able to choose one of four playable characters, including Ryu, Chun-Lee, Luke and franchise newcomer Jamie. It is reported that Capcom will also introduce new announcements about Street Fighter 6 throughout the weekend. The Street Fighter event will conclude with the grand finale of Street Fighter 5: Championship Edition, which will take place on Sunday, August 7.

The game demo of Street Fighter 6 on EVO should not be surprising, given the legendary history of the franchise with a competitive event. EVO began as a tournament circuit for Street Fighter games, and expanded to other franchises in the early 2000s. Street Fighter games have appeared on EVO every year since the tournament debuted, and Capcom has often revealed new updates about Street Fighter games during the tournament. EVO General Manager Rick Thiher expressed his joy that the organization provided fans with “an opportunity to evaluate Street Fighter 6.”

In addition to the many gameplay changes that are expected in Street Fighter 6, the newest Street Fighter will also contribute to the development of the franchise’s history. The initial trailers for Street Fighter 6 showcased a sleazier Ryu, and Capcom confirmed that the story of Street Fighter 6 will make it a sequel to Street Fighter 3: Third Strike. Capcom also previously announced that Ryu will receive a new theme music for Street Fighter 6. Street Fighter 6 will aim to open a new era for the iconic fighting game series when it is released next year.

The release of Street Fighter 6 is scheduled for 2023 for PC, PS4, PS5 and Xbox Series X/S.