Street Fighter 5 will receive DLC from fighters Rose, Oro and Akira

Street Fighter 5 has revealed unreleased trailers and gameplay videos for DLC fighters, so now we can see Rose, Oro, and Akira doing some of the main moves!

Above we have Oro in action, a fighter who appeared for the first time in Street Fighter 3 and which is scheduled for release in our winter of 2021. Below we have the trailer for Rose, originally from Street Fighter Alpha, which will arrive in the game next time April 19th.

Finally, a big surprise! Akira Kazama leaves directly from Rival Schools to shine in the arenas of Street Fighter V, with the right to his brother Daigo appearing in one of the V-Triggers. Unfortunately there is still no release date set for its debut.

Capcom plans to reveal yet another batch of DLC fighters, so why don’t you tell us in the comments below who you would still like to be announced for the game?