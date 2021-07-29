Street Fighter 5 Will Present Its Summer News In A Streaming

Street Fighter 5: More than five years after its launch, the game continues with new content and a fifth season that will bring new features. The fight does not end in Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition, a video game that originally came out in 2016, but has been renewed with multiple downloadable content. In addition to characters and settings, it has added new features and modes. It is true that it began its limping career, although the production knew how to rebuild itself thanks to the work of Capcom. Now, the fifth season is still underway, so there is still more news to come. During an hour of streaming, the Japanese will show us everything we need to know about Oro and Akira, the last two fighters of this season.

When? If nothing changes on the schedule, Capcom plans to broadcast the streaming on August 3. While Oro has already been shown in videos, Rival Schools’ Akira Kazama has yet to reveal all the secrets about him. Below we present the schedule in which it will be held in streaming. It should be noted that it will broadcast on the Twitch Gaming channel.

What time is Street Fighter 5 streaming?

Spain (Peninsula and Balearic Islands): at 00:00

Spain (Canary Islands): at 11:00 p.m.

Argentina: at 7:00 p.m.

Bolivia: at 6:00 p.m.

Brazil: at 7:00 p.m.

Chile: at 6:00 p.m.

Colombia: at 5:00 p.m.

Costa Rica: at 4:00 p.m.

Cuba: at 6:00 p.m.

Ecuador: at 5:00 p.m.

El Salvador: at 4:00 p.m.

United States (Washington D.C.): at 6:00 p.m.

United States (PT): at 3:00 p.m.

Guatemala: at 4:00 p.m.

Honduras: at 4:00 p.m.

Mexico: at 5:00 p.m.

Nicaragua: at 4:00 p.m.

Panama: at 5:00 p.m.

Paraguay: at 6:00 p.m.

Peru: at 5:00 p.m.

Puerto Rico: at 6:00 p.m.

Dominican Republic: at 6:00 p.m.

Uruguay: at 7:00 p.m.

Venezuela: at 6:00 p.m.

Street Fighter 5 is available on PS4, PS5, and PC.