Street Fighter 5 has Akira from Rival Schools

Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition had its next contents revealed on Wednesday (5) in live broadcast, including the character Akira Kazama from Rival Schools, one of the classic franchises of the company.

As of the last quarter of 2020, Dan Hibiki (Street Fighter Alpha) makes his game debut as a playable fighter, followed by Rose (Street Fighter Alpha), Oro (Street Fighter 3) and Akira herself throughout 2021.

The game is available for PC (Steam) and PlayStation 4 (PS4) with cross-play multiplayer support. Anyone who wants to try Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition for free can do this starting this Wednesday (5) on all platforms.

According to Capcom, players can also expect new combat mechanics and general rebalancing as early as the end of 2020 for free, adding even more gameplay and depth improvements to the gameplay system. A fifth and final character, which is scheduled for the end of 2021, will be revealed soon.

Only Dan is presentable at the moment and Rose is in the design planning stage. As the fighters take shape, they will be shown to fans. In addition, at least another 30 alternative outfits, including fan-designed designs and seasonal packages, and two new Capcom Pro Tour stages arrive in the summer of 2020 and the Brazilian spring of 2021.

Anyone who wants to try Street Fighter 5: Champion Edition for free can do so starting this Wednesday (5) on all platforms. The 40 fighters launched so far are available to both new players and veterans for a limited time. A promotion is also underway with a 60% discount on the digital purchase of the game.



