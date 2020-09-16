Streaming GIS All Access will be renewed and Paramount

CBS All Access is a streaming platform that, among many others, ended up becoming unknown to a large part of the public. In order to reinforce its presence in the market and draw attention to its catalog, the site will gain a new name: Paramount +. The initiative is expected to be made official in early 2021.

The name change was made considering the expansion of the streaming platform, according to news released by ViacomCBS. In addition, it was announced that Paramount + will also arrive in Australia and Latin America, competing directly with the other companies that already have an established audience.

Details about new content

ViacomCBS gave some information about what will be available in the Paramount + catalog, highlighting an original series about Al Ruddy’s experience during the filming of The Godfather (“The Godfather”). 10 episodes were ordered for the series.

In addition to this, 4 other original productions were commissioned: Lioness, a mixture of drama and espionage; MTV’s Behind the Music – The Top 40; a series showing real crimes; and the return of the game.

As the launch date of the new identity approaches, other titles should be announced as part of the catalog for Paramount +, a new streaming platform to be launched in 2021.



