Streaming: check out all Netflix releases in November

Netflix finally revealed its list of news for November 2020. There are new series and movies that will arrive on the streaming platform soon, for the happiness of subscribers.

Among the series releases, it is worth noting the arrivals of the 4th season of The Crown, of the original production The Liberator and of Spain’s Favorites of Midas. In the area of ​​films, Christmas Chronicles – Part II, Tomy’s Notebook and The Aviator pull the list.

Check below the list of news planned by Netflix for November. Titles and opening dates may be changed by the company without prior notice.

Netflix highlights in November

Series

The Crown – Season 4 (15th)

In the 1980s, Elizabeth (Olivia Colman) clashes with Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher (Gillian Anderson), while Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) enters a tumultuous marriage to Lady Diana Spencer (Emma Corrin).

A Queen is born (day 11)

The Liberator (day 11)

Voices of Fire: New Voices of the Gospel (20th)

Virgin River – Season 2 (day 27)

Back in Virgin River, nurse Melinda Monroe (Alexandra Breckenridge) discovers that she needs to make peace with herself and the past to be able to feel at home in the city.

O Sabor das Margaridas – Season 2 (18th)

Midas’ Favorites (day 13)

Dash & Lily (day 10)

Mars – 2nd season (day 23)

Christmas Sugar Rush – Season 2 (still undated)

House Ready for Christmas (still undated)

A Normal Christmas (still undated)

Movies

SpongeBob: The Incredible Rescue (day 5)

Rosa and Momo (day 13)

Tomy’s Notebook (24th)

Facing a terminal illness, a mother decides to use her unshakable optimism and sarcastic humor to ensure that her 2-year-old son does not forget her.

Once Upon a Dream (24th)

The Aviator (1st day)

The eccentric genius Howard Hughes (Leonardo DiCaprio) revolutionizes the film and aviation industries with visionary ideas, but a mental illness threatens his empire. Directed by Martin Scorsese.



