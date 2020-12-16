Streaming: check out all Netflix releases in January 2021

Netflix finally revealed its list of news for the month of January 2021. There are several new series and films that will arrive on the streaming platform soon for the happiness of subscribers.

Among the series releases, it is worth highlighting the 3rd season of Cobra Kai, Fate: The Winx Saga and the 2nd season of Expresso do Amanhã.

In the area of ​​films, Pai em Dobro, A Escavação and Pieces of a Woman pull the list of novelties.

Check below, therefore, the complete list of news planned by Netflix for December.

Titles and release dates may be changed by the company without prior notice.

Netflix highlights in January 2021

Series

Cobra Kai – season 3 (day 8)

The new year of production begins right after the violent fight between the two dojos at school, which left Miguel seriously injured. While Daniel Larusso (Ralph Macchio) revisits the past in search of answers and Johnny Lawrence (William Zabka) seeks redemption, John Kreese (Martin Kove) further manipulates students with his ideas of domination.

Fate: The Winx Saga (day 22)

While learning to control her magic, a teenage fairy makes new friends, falls in love, faces monsters and tries to find her true identity. Live action version of the Italian animation “O Clube das Winx”, by Iginio Straffi.

Dix Pour Cent – Season 4 (January 21)

Colorful Friendship – Season 2 (no date set)

(Dis) charm – season 3 (15th)

Lupine (day 8)

Headspace – Guided Meditation (day 1)

Pose – 2nd season (day 1)

Dawson’s Creek – seasons 1-6 (day 15)

Monarch – 2nd season (day 1)

Express of Tomorrow (26th)

The new season of post-apocalyptic drama in which the Earth froze and the last survivors live on a huge train that spins around the globe.

The Queen of the South – 4th season (day 1)



