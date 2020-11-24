Streaming: check all Netflix releases in December 2020

Netflix finally revealed its list of news for the month of December 2020. There are several new series and films that will arrive on the streaming platform soon for the happiness of subscribers.

Among the series releases, it is worth noting the debut of Bridgerton, a new series by Shonda Rhimes (creator of Gray’s Anatomy), in addition to the arrival of the fourth season of Sabrina’s Dark World and the second part of the sixth season of Vikings.

In the film area, Mank, David Fincher’s new film, and Midnight Sky, with George Clooney, pull the list of novelties.

Check below, therefore, the complete list of news planned by Netflix for December.

Titles and release dates may be changed by the company without prior notice.

Netflix Highlights in December

Series

Bridgerton (day 25)

Based on the successful novels of the literary world, the series accompanies the eight brothers of the Bridgerton family in their search for love and for themselves in the high society of London in the early 19th century.

Sabrina’s Dark World – Season 4 (day 31)

Throughout the eight episodes of part 4 of this series that reinvents the origin and adventures of Sabrina, Sorcerer’s Apprentice, the coven must face several terrible threats, defeating them one by one until they reach the final battle.

Selena: The Series (day 4)

Alice in Borderland (day 10)

Big Mouth – season 4 (day 4)

The Price of Perfection (day 14)

Behind That Sound – Season 2 (15th)

DC’s Legends of Tomorrow – Season 5 (29th)

Vikings – season 6 (part two) (day 31)

In the final season, Bjorn is the king of Kattegat, Ivar becomes a fugitive in Russia, and Lagertha plans a peaceful retirement in the countryside.



