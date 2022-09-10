Streamer Elven Ring beat Malena with the help of a dance floor

The battle with boss Malenia in Elden Ring is an incredibly difficult task under normal circumstances, but one player successfully defeated her using the Dance Dance Revolution dance floor. The streamer spent an incredible amount of time trying to defeat Malenia, and the video clip shows her victory as it happens.

Elden Ring, like other FromSoftware games, has a reputation for being an extremely challenging game that can be played even under the best of circumstances. However, Malenia is not just a boss, which is one of the most difficult challenges the game has to offer. That’s what makes this achievement particularly impressive.

The Twitch MissMikkaa streamer is familiar with Elden Ring, as she has already passed the game using a standard controller. However, she was not going to stop there and tried to win the battle with the boss of Malenia using the DDR gamepad. According to the comments to the video, this was her 84th attempt to win the fight, and although the clip does not show the whole battle, she gracefully finishes off Malenia.

The clip starts when Malenia has very little health. However, instead of rushing in and trying to finish her off, Miss Mikkaa acts strategically and cautiously, retreating to recover from the damage caused by Malenia. She narrowly avoids Malenia when she bombs her with her Scarlet Aeonia attack, complaining out loud that she is using her again. Excitement begins to build both in the chat and in Miss Mikkaa herself, when she says: “This is the one. It should be the one right now,” noticeably out of breath from exertion. After a few more punches and evasive dodging, she successfully delivers the finishing blow to Malenia and falls to the ground, agitated but exhausted.

Stream viewers and commenters on Reddit showered MissMikkaa with praise, very impressed with the success. It’s not easy to play any action game with a DDR tablet, but perseverance has paid off here. Many joked that she might try to pass the game on, pointing out how other streamers and gamers performed the same ridiculous feats in games like Dark Souls and Sekiro, using strange controllers like Donkey Kong Bongo drums, or even plugging in a baguette to work. as a game controller.

Others noted how hard they fought this particular boss battle using a standard controller, and how envious they were of Ms. Mikkaa’s skill. The battle with the boss of Malenia is not a joke, but it seems that as long as there are games of extreme complexity, players will find ways to further complicate their task just for the challenge and the opportunity to say that they did it.

Elden Ring is already available for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X/S.