StrayKids Topped 7 Billboard Charts, Once Again Taking First Place in The Artist 100 Ranking

Stray Kids dominated the Billboard charts this week with their new mini-album “MAXIDENT”!

This week, Stray Kids became the only artist to top the Billboard 200 with two different albums this year, as well as the second K-pop artist in history to ever achieve this feat, as “MAXIDENT” took the top spot on the chart.

Billboard has now revealed more of Stray Kids’ achievements on this week’s charts: the band topped at least seven different Billboard charts this week, and “MAXIDENT” took the top spot on four separate charts.

Stray Kids also re-entered the Billboard Artist 100 at number 1 this week, making them only the third K-pop group in history to top the chart for more than one week (after BTS and BLACKPINK).

In addition to debuting at number 1 on the Billboard 200, “MAXIDENT” reached number one on the Best Albums Sales Chart, the Best Current Albums Sales chart and the World Albums Chart after achieving the fourth-highest sales week. any album released in the US this year. “MAXIDENT” also entered the Tastemaker Albums chart at number 6.

On the World Digital Song Sales chart, Stray Kids’ new title track “CASE 143” debuted at number 1, followed by Lee Know, Hyunjin and Felix’s band “TASTE” at number 9, and Ban Chan and Changbin, and Unit Han’s B-side “3RACHA” at number 13.

“CASE 143” also debuted at number 1 on the Billboard Hot Trending Songs chart, and also hit the Global Excl list. The US chart is at No. 48 and the Global 200 at No. 59.

Congratulations to Stray Kids!